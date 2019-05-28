New Mexico auditor cites timing as concern in settlements

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, New Mexico state auditor-elect Brian Colon delivers his acceptance speech in Albuquerque, New Mexico. New Mexico's state auditor announced Tuesday, May, 28, 2019, an examination of the state's system for settling lawsuits against the state by its employees, in the wake of secretive settlement payouts to the State Police security detail for former Gov. Susana Martinez. AP Photo

The Office of the State Auditor will review a series of recent state financial settlements that resolved workplace complaints by state personnel including members of the former governor's security detail, State Auditor Brian Colón announced Tuesday.

The special audit will focus on settlement payments of $1.7 million that resolved complaints by six individuals, with accusations ranging from wrongful termination to hostile workplace issues.

The payouts to Public Safety Department personnel were authorized last year near the end of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez's administration.

Details have been sealed until 2023. Martinez denies involvement in the agreements.

Critics of the payouts have suggested the cases were quickly settled out of fear that personal information about the governor might be made public.

Colón said his office can examine possible "overrides" of required procedures and protocols for arriving at settlement agreements.

"My concern here in this particular set of agreements and settlements is the pace in which these settlements occurred," said Colón, a Democrat elected last year as state auditor. "The timeline is quite concerning. ... Were the processes that are in place to protect New Mexico's taxpayers adhered to in this set of circumstances?"

Colón said the audit should take between 60 days and 90 days to complete. His office has subpoena authority but does not prosecute potential legal violations.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has directed the state General Services Department to develop new procedures to ensure reviews are done for all claims. The agency's Risk Management Division oversees legal defenses for state employees.

The attorney general's office has confirmed it received complaints regarding the settlements.

Former State Police Chief Pete Kassetas has been accused of discrimination and retaliatory behavior. He, in turn, has accused plaintiffs' attorneys of trying to "extort" state government.