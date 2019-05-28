City Hall for sale? Scranton might sell municipal building

A city in eastern Pennsylvania might put its historic City Hall up for sale.

Scranton's City Hall needs a renovation, and the mayor's administration is considering listing the 130-year-old structure rather than paying nearly $11 million to fix it up.

The Times-Tribune reports Mayor Bill Courtright's administration recently issued a formal "request for qualifications" from entities interested in acquiring and renovating City Hall, which was built in 1888.

The mayor says if the city government ends up moving to another smaller location, he'd like City Hall's new owners to restore the Victorian Gothic Revival building to its former glory.

Scranton was once a thriving center of the anthracite coal business, and architectural remnants of its glory days are dotted throughout downtown.