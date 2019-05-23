National Politics

Gun control legislation passes New Hampshire Senate

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

Three bills aimed at intending to reduce gun violence have cleared the state Senate.

The Senate on Thursday passed bills imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, requiring background checks for commercial gun sales, and enabling school boards to declare gun-free zones on school property.

All three bills previously passed the House. The Senate made changes to each bill, sending them back to the House.

