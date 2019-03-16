Noem, Thune view flood damage in Sioux Falls

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, from left, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken address concerns and clean up efforts around the city and state after a devastating storm hit South Dakota at Sioux Falls City Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2019. On Friday, Noem signed an emergency declaration, allowing counties access to state funds to recover from the winter storms and flooding. The Argus Leader via AP Danielle Ferguson