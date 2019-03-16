University trumpeters offer Taps for veterans’ funerals

In this Jan. 25, 2019 photo provided by Eric Siereveld of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, music education major and trumpet student Kody Jernigan of Longview, Texas, plays Taps, at the funeral of retired Ouachita Parish District Fire Chief Tommy "Cotton" Tharp. Jernigan is among 10 ULM trumpet students offering offering to play Taps at veterans' funerals, rather than leave the haunting farewell bugle call to a recording.

University of Louisiana at Monroe via AP Eric Siereveld