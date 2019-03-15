Oregon: Security at mosques, hate-crime law being beefed up

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks at a day of prayer at the Muslim Educational Trust Friday, March 15, 2019, in Tigard, Ore.,, that was organized to offer condolences to Muslims worldwide and the New Zealand people after a terrorist attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch killed dozens of people. "We're not gonna let hate win," said Wheeler. More than a hundred people attended the interfaith prayer service. The Oregonian via AP Mark Graves