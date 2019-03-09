Police: Man shot by police in manhunt jailed without bail

Vermont state police said Saturday a man shot by police during a manhunt has been jailed without bail.
A state trooper fired his weapon at 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at in Rockingham, according to a state police press release Saturday. Police said Wetherby was struck, injured and treated for a single "graze-type wound" at Springfield Hospital.
A manhunt ensued Friday for Wetherby, who police suspected of aggravated assault on Hyde Street in Bellows Falls Friday afternoon.
Wetherby then left the scene on foot and broke into a vacant home located at 22 Cota Heights Road, according to police, who later found Wetherby in a bedroom at the house.
Wetherby pointed a firearm at the trooper, who then discharged his weapon "multiple times," according to state police. Just how many shots were fired remains under investigation.
Police jailed Wetherby at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on warrants for aggravated assault and violating probation arising from a 2018 conviction for reckless endangerment.
Charges could be filed Monday. Vermont's attorney general will review the ongoing investigation by state police.
Police said Saturday they are withholding the trooper's name. The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days, and will return to work on administrative duty status.
It was unclear Saturday whether Wetherby has an attorney.
