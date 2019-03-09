Omar furor reflects intensifying national debate over Israel

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, a student holds up their fist in support of a speaker during a University of Michigan Student Government meeting in Ann Arbor, Mich., to vote on a resolution to divest in businesses connected to Israel amid criticism of Israeli policies toward Palestinians. On college campuses, in state legislatures and in many other venues nationwide, the polarized debate about Israel is a familiar conflict and likely to intensify. The Ann Arbor News via AP Hunter Dyke