Kansas Supreme Court rejects appeal in Salina girl’s death

The Kansas Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from the youngest of five men convicted in the 2015 shooting death of a Salina teenager.
The court ruled Friday that Saline County prosecutors did not coerce Andrew Woodring into pleading no contest plea in the slaying of 17-year-old Allie Saum. The court also rejected Woodring's contention that a district court judge handled the case improperly.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Woodring sought to withdraw his plea. He is serving a life term with no chance of parole for 25 years.
The five people convicted in the case fired at a truck driven by a man they mistakenly thought was involved in an earlier disturbance. One of the shots hit Saum.
