Lawmakers aim to thwart proposal to raise beach parking fees

State lawmakers are seeking to thwart the governor's proposal to raise beach parking fees in Rhode Island.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Thursday that the General Assembly lowered the fees in 2016 and it's too soon to raise them.
He's supporting a bill by Democratic Rep. Grace Diaz, of Providence, to maintain the current rates for the next three summers.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo wants fee increases at state beaches and campsites to add staffing in the state parks system.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
The Department of Environmental Management proposed that residents pay $2 more for daily beach parking or $10 more for a season pass. Non-residents would pay $4 more for daily parking or $20 more for a season pass.
Diaz says increasing the fees would pose a hardship to low-income residents.
Comments