Proposal seeks memorial for US Civil War site in New Mexico

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

February 26, 2019 07:20 AM

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows a makeshift memorial to Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass in Northern New Mexico outside Santa Fe. New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, is pushing a proposal that would create a task force to examine ways to develop a more permanent memorial for the site of a key battle in the U.S. Civil War.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A New Mexico lawmaker wants the state to honor Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who helped win a key battle in northern New Mexico.

Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque is pushing a proposal asking the state to create a task force that would suggest a plan for a memorial at the Battle of Glorieta Pass.

The site marks where Union soldiers beat back the advancing Confederate Army, ending the battle for the West during the Civil War. Hispanic soldiers from the New Mexico territory played a key role in that fight.

Under the proposal, the task force would be made of state officials, civil rights leaders and historians.

Currently, the site around 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Santa Fe only contains a makeshift memorial.

