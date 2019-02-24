Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax presides over the end of the 2019 Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Fairfax delivered an impassioned speech and said "If we go backwards and we rush to judgment and we allow for political lynchings without any due process, any facts, any evidence being heard, then I think we do a disservice to this very body in which we all serve." Steve Helber AP Photo