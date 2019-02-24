Mandan mulls ordinance over crematorium plans, resident woes

Some Mandan residents have voiced concerns about a crematorium moving to their neighborhood and the city is reconsidering its ordinance related to such operations.
Mandan City officials met Feb. 19 after DaWise-Perry Funeral Services showed interest in expanding its funeral home business to include a smokestack and moving to a residential area, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
David Wise, the owner of DaWise-Perry, wants to buy a 5-acre (2-hectare) plot of land next to the new Living Water Lutheran Church in the city.
"I haven't purchased any property yet," he said. "This is just an idea."
Wise said the proposed location is ideal because it would place him near the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The crematorium would be situated more than 500 feet (150 meters) from the nearest residence, according to Wise.
But critics of the proposal are worried about the potentially hazardous toxins the crematorium could produce.
"There's strong scientific evidence that crematoriums produce dangerous pollutants, which are linked with serious health problems, especially for children," said Wes Eisenmann, who would live "a stone's throw away" from the proposed facility.
The city's planning and zoning board suggested the following: "No crematorium equipment shall be placed within 100 feet of a property line excepting along adjacent right of way."
Wade Meschke, a Mandan resident, said he believes the proposal doesn't consider the well-being of the entire city.
"The ordinance before you is really specific to this piece of land and the potential owner's wishes," he said.
