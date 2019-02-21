Albuquerque attorney appointed as state district judge

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has chosen an Albuquerque attorney to fill a vacancy on the bench that serves New Mexico's busiest judicial district.
Erin O'Connell will fill the seat left open by the retirement of Judge Nan Nash, who served as the 2nd District's chief judge before stepping down.
O'Connell has managed a solo practice since 2013. She previously worked as an associate attorney at another Albuquerque law firm and clerked under former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels.
She also was a member of the high court's Appellate Rules Committee for five years and serves on the New Mexico Trial Lawyers board.
Once a farmer and rancher in Mora County, O'Connell earned her law degree from the University of New Mexico in 2007.
