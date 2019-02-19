Analysis: Sanders may not need 2016 magic to be 2020 force

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally in Bethesda, Md. Can Sanders recapture the magic that fueled his first presidential campaign? To win the nomination, he may not need to. As Sanders, a 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist, formally launches his 2020 campaign, the lessons of President Donald Trump’s victory in the GOP’s packed 2016 contest loom large. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo