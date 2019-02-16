New leader named for Cleveland FBI office

An Ohio native who served as a special assistant to the FBI's three most recent directors in Washington is the new leader of the agency's Cleveland field office.
Eric Smith assumed his role as special agent-in-charge earlier this month.
The 49-year-old Smith replaces Stephen Anthony, Cleveland's special agent-in-charge from 2011 until his retirement last year.
Smith joined the FBI in 1999 after serving in the U.S. Army.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
The London, Ohio, native began supervising the Cleveland field office's counterterrorism squad and Joint Terrorism Task Force in 2008 and became the FBI's senior representative to a counterterrorism task force headquartered in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, two years later.
Smith returned to the Cleveland field office in 2013 as an assistant special agent-in-charge and was assigned to FBI headquarters in 2015.
Comments