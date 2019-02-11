Nashville mayor to sign order to help LGBT-owned businesses

Nashville Mayor David Briley is set to sign an executive order to help LGBT-owned businesses.
Briley office says he will be joined on Monday by officials from the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Comcast and the Good Neighbors Festival in announcing the initiative.
Briley's office says the order will recognize the contributions of LGBT-owned businesses in Nashville and give them more opportunities to compete and succeed.
