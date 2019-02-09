US board agency: Man shot by officer in critical condition

Authorities say a 21-year-old U.S. citizen shot and wounded by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a border port of entry is in critical condition in an Arizona hospital.
A CBP statement released Saturday said the man was shot Thursday night in Nogales, Arizona, as he accelerated the pickup he was driving toward Mexico during questioning by CBP agents who had determined that the vehicle had a license plate for a different vehicle.
According to CBP, the pickup crossed a few yards into Mexico before it struck a concrete barrier.
The man's identity wasn't released. He was initially taken to hospital in Nogales, Mexico.
The CBP statement said a passenger wasn't injured and was released by Mexican authorities and that the officer who shot the driver wasn't injured.
