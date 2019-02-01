US appeals court tosses prisoner suits over airborne fungus

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Avenal State Prison public information office shows an aerial view of Avenal State Prison in Avenal in California's Central Valley. A U.S. appeals court has thrown out lawsuits by California prison inmates, including those at Avenal and elsewhere, accusing state officials of failing to protect them against an airborne fungus that was more prevalent in prisons. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, that state prison officials could not be sued over Valley Fever because they were acting under the guidance of a federal monitor. (Avenal State Prison Public Information Office via AP) AP