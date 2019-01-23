New Ohio governor makes surprise stop at anti-abortion rally

Ohio's new governor has validated his anti-abortion stance with a surprise appearance at a Statehouse rally.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, first lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) showed up unexpectedly Tuesday at the Ohio version of the March for Life.
DeWine told the crowd that government functions to "take care of those who cannot take care of themselves, to protect those who are harmed, to protect those who are the weakest members of society." He said that includes the unborn.
DeWine has parted with predecessor John Kasich (KAY'-sik) in pledging to sign a so-called heartbeat bill, one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio's director said Ohioans are able to make their own reproduction health decisions without DeWine's help.
Comments