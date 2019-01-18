National Politics

January 18, 2019 2:28 AM

Wexton, Warner hold events to highlight effects of shutdown

The Associated Press
STERLING, Va.

Elected officials are holding events in northern Virginia to call attention to the hardships imposed by the partial government shutdown.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton is holding a roundtable discussion in Sterling Friday afternoon with constituents affected by the shutdown, including government workers and contractors.

On Friday morning, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is volunteering at a food pantry in Arlington that is providing free groceries to federal employees and contractors in need. Many furloughed workers missed their first paycheck a week ago as a result of the budget impasse.

National Politics

