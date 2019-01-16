Investigation finds misconduct by former California lawmaker

A California state Assembly investigation says a former lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances before he resigned in 2017.
Wednesday's report says an outside investigator upheld complaints that Sebastian Ridley-Thomas kissed a woman against her will, held her hand, then called her several times. It also substantiated complaints that he held another employee's hand and repeatedly winked at her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable.
Ridley-Thomas resigned in December 2017, citing health issues that he said forced five surgeries.
The investigation says the unwanted advances were in 2016. Ridley-Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment through the office of his father, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The report is the latest to roil the state Legislature. Three other lawmakers resigned a year ago over harassment complaints.
Comments