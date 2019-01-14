New Ohio Gov. DeWine to be sworn in at Statehouse ceremony

Republican Mike DeWine is set to take his public oath of office as Ohio's 70th governor in a Statehouse ceremony before family and friends.
The event Monday afternoon follows the former U.S. senator's private midnight swearing-in at his Cedarville home.
He and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) led a GOP sweep of nonjudicial, statewide offices in November. DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
DeWine is among the state's most well-known politicians after serving in elected office for four decades. He has been a state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor and, most recently, state attorney general.
He is the oldest person elected Ohio governor, having turned 72 on Jan. 5. His physician vouched before the election that DeWine was in "very good" health.
