Hawaii House updates sexual harassment policy

Leaders of the Hawaii House of Representatives, from left, Rep. Dee Morikawa, Rep. Mark Nakashima, House Speaker Scott Saiki, Rep. Della Au Belatti and House Chief Clerk Brian Takeshita discuss a proposed new sexual harassment policy at a news conference in Honolulu on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The policy updates come a year after a former House speaker resigned his House seat to resolve allegations brought by several women. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo