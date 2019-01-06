Plan aims to transform old rail line into a pedestrian trail

Community leaders in a northeast Alabama city are hoping to transform an old railroad line into a pedestrian trail.
The Gadsden Times reports that the trail could eventually run from Alabama City to nearly the Coosa River.
The Gadsden City Council recently agreed to purchase about 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) of railroad line from The Alabama Great Southern Railroad Company for $214,000.
Shane Ellison, administrative assistant to the mayor, says the city has been working on acquiring the property for several years.
Ellison says the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs may have grant money for future work.
