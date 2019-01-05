Sheriff who lived at Nebraska jail retires, moves out

A Nebraska sheriff who lived at the county jail has retired and moved out of the courthouse that served as his home for the last 36 years.
The Hastings Tribune reports that Gregg Magee was the last sheriff in Nebraska to live at the county jail. The 67-year-old retired from his position as Adams County Sheriff in December, choosing not to seek a 10th consecutive term in office.
Living at the jail is no longer a requirement in Adams County, so incoming Sheriff John Rust will maintain his residence in Hastings.
Magee lived in an apartment on the third floor of the Adams County Courthouse, which is where the jail is located. He says the space has three bedrooms and room for storage.
