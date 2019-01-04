State agrees to timeline for Humboldt marten rules hearing

This Oct. 8, 2015, remote photo provided by the Center for Biological Diversity shows a rare coastal Pacific marten in the Oregon Dunes in the Siuslaw National Forest, Ore. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has agreed to a specific timeline to consider a petition from environmental groups that want to ban the trapping of the Humboldt marten, a mink-like species. The settlement signed Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, says ODFW will hold a hearing on the environmentalists' petition before November.

U.S. Forest Pacific Northwest Research Station and Oregon State University via AP Mark Linnell