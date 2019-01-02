Judge dismisses child rape charges filed against ex-teacher

A judge has dismissed child rape charges filed against a former teacher at an elite private school in Massachusetts.
The judge issued the ruling in favor of 73-year-old Reynold Buono Dec. 26, saying prosecutors failed to meet the evidentiary threshold required of cases that exceed the 27-year statute of limitations.
Buono was a teacher at Milton Academy until he was fired in 1987 when the headmaster learned he was accused of sexually assaulting a student.
He was extradited from Thailand in June, where he had been living for more than 30 years, to face his indictment.
Prosecutors have until Jan 28 to decide whether to ask the judge to reconsider or appeal the case.
Buono declined to comment after his court appearance Wednesday.
