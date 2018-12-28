A timeline of outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown’s life

FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, turn in boxes of petitions for his tax-hike initiative at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters in Sacramento, Calif. In his second stint as governor, Brown warned that if voters did not pass the tax hikes there would be deeper cuts to schools, higher education and social services. Brown, who successfully convinced the legislature and voters to raise taxes on themselves, leaves office Jan. 7, 2019, after a record four terms in office, from 1975-1983 and again since 2011. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo