In Iowa, Democrats see 2020 as head vs. heart moment

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2008, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrives at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 31, 2008. Barack Obama’s earliest supporters in Iowa are setting aside the wistful romance of his surprise 2008 caucus victory and focusing on who can seize the presidency from Donald Trump. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo