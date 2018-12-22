Barber to Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s looking presidential

The Ohio barber who has cut Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's hair for the past few years says the senator's new hair style looks presidential.
Seventy-three-year-old Carlo Sarti says many of his customers at his Garfield Heights business have no issues when the recently re-elected senator pops in for a trim. Sarti tells Cleveland.com that he doesn't follow politics that closely, but he knows Brown is considering a run for president in 2020.
Sarti says he's also behind the senator's recent haircut that prompted commentary from national political writers and Brown had asked him to cut his hair shorter than his usual cut.
"I think he looks more like a candidate for president myself," Sarti says.
Garfield Heights is about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
