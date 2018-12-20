Retired Louisiana Supreme Court chief justice dies, 87

A retired chief justice of Louisiana's Supreme Court has died at the age of 87.
The Louisiana Supreme Court said in a news release that Pascal Calogero Jr. died Thursday.
He was elected to four terms, serving for 36 years — longer than any other justice in state history. Calogero was chief justice for 18 years.
After retiring from the high court at the end of 2008, Calogero opened a firm specializing in appellate law. He grew up in New Orleans and graduated first in his law class at Loyola University New Orleans in 1954. He was first elected to the Supreme Court in 1972, following work as a Civil District Court law clerk and 14 years in private practice.
