Vermont State Police Criminal Division head to retire

The head of the Vermont State Police's Criminal Division says he will retire this week after joining the state police force nearly three decades ago.
Maj. Glenn Hall, who has led the Criminal Division since 2013, is one of the longest serving majors in the history of the state police force. The Bennington Banner reports the Criminal Division encompasses all state police detectives and units like the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Major Crime Unit.
The 50-year-old says he began his career in 1990 as a uniformed trooper, and served in multiple units, previously working as commander of the Vermont Drug Task Force for two years. He helped create the Major Crime Unit in 2015.
He says he plans to spend more time with his wife and children.
