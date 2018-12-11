Despite looming ban, some still offering short term rentals

Some short-term rental operators in a Maine city are continuing to offer accommodations next year, despite new voter-approved rules that prohibit such rentals.
South Portland has been the center of a debate over short-term rentals for months. The Portland Press Herald reports officials are getting ready to enforce the new regulations on Jan. 1, when a ban on unhosted rentals in residential areas is set to take effect.
Assistant city manager Joshua Remy declined to say whether the city plans to file lawsuits against operators who are found noncompliant with the new rules.
Residents of the city voted in November in favor of new zoning and licensing ordinances that were approved by the City Council earlier in the year. The ordinances regulate home rentals promoted on websites like Airbnb.
