GOP standoff in Ohio over abortion, gun measure averted

This Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 photo shows Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaking at The City Club of Cleveland, in Cleveland. A brewing standoff between legislative Republicans in Ohio and their same-party governor over some big-ticket policy issues was averted, perhaps permanently, during a whirlwind week at the Statehouse. Bills on abortion and guns that outgoing Kasich opposes appeared poised for legislative action as lawmakers returned to work after November's election. A Medicaid expansion he's fiercely defended also faced a looming threat. Tony Dejak AP Photo