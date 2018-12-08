Booker trip to New Hampshire possible preview for 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks before President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Booker is returning to the first-in-the-nation primary state for a trip that could turn out to be a tuneup for the New Jersey senator's potential Democratic presidential campaign. Booker's been invited by the New Hampshire Democratic Party to headline their post-midterm election "Victory Celebration" Saturday, Dec. 8 in Manchester. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Alex Brandon AP