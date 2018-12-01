House passes bill to name post office after Normal solider

Legislation to rename a post office in the central Illinois community of Normal in honor of a local man killed in Afghanistan while serving in the Army has moved to the U.S. Senate after passing in the House of Representatives.
The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that if the measure that was introduced by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is approved by the Senate and signed by the president, the post office in uptown Normal will be named for Sgt. Joshua Rodgers.
The 22-year-old Army Ranger was on his third tour of duty as a member of a special operations unit when he was killed last year during a raid on an ISIS headquarters.
Rodgers was a 2013 graduate of Normal Community High School where he was on the football and track teams.
