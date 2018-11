Donald Trump campaigns for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Biloxi

November 27, 2018 11:04 AM

President Donald Trump campaigns for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. Hyde-Smith is in a runoff against Democratic challenger Mike Espy to fill the rest of Sen. Thad Cochran's term.