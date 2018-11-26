McMaster announces resignation of SC workforce director

The head of South Carolina's state employment agency is resigning after five years.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that Cheryl Stanton is stepping down as executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The State reports her resignation takes effect Dec. 7.
Stanton was appointed in May 2013 by then-Gov. Nikki Haley and led the agency during a period of record low unemployment.
The state's jobless rate dropped from 8.1 percent in June 2013 to 3.3 percent last month. That's the lowest it has been in at least 50 years.
The governor's office says the acting director of the agency will be Jamie Suber, assistant executive director of the agency's Unemployment Insurance Division.
