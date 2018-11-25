Deadwood officials revisit sign, merchandise display rules

Officials in Deadwood are taking another look at rules for sandwich boards and mannequins in the city's historic district.
The Deadwood City Commission is working on revisions to the city's sign ordinance, the Black Hills Pioneer reported .
"We're not here to deter businesses," said Commissioner Gary Todd.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Bob Nelson Jr. said the city hasn't enforced the ordinances that ban free-standing signs and displays of merchandise on the exterior of buildings in the city's historic district.
"However, sandwich board signs can be allowed if proof of property line is provided and the sign is at least three feet from the right of way line," Nelson said.
Nelson said he wants the authorization to write citations. He said the code infractions are mainly been seen on Main Street. Nelson said his office has received complaints about mannequins covering other businesses signs.
Commissioner Dave Ruth said the signs and displays take up space on the sidewalk and can be a safety hazard. Ruth said the enforcement issue may come from a lack of clarity on who is tasked with overseeing enforcement efforts.
Todd suggested allowing a uniformed officer to accompany Nelson as he issues citations.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko said she wants to educate businesses about the ordinance before issuing citations.
"If we move forward, personally, I would like to see that every single business on Main Street and other places be given a copy of these ordinances and given the opportunity to comply," she said.
