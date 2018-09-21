South Carolina Congressman makes joke about Supreme Court Justice and sexual assault at debate

S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
