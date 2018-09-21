Man accused of trying to frame long-ago ex with bomb threats

A man is charged with making bomb threats to city government buildings in North Carolina, in what police say was an effort to implicate his ex-girlfriend.
Citing a U.S. attorney's office release, The News & Observer reports 53-year-old Michael Dexter Brodie was charged Thursday with mailing bomb threat hoaxes to Raleigh City Hall and Durham police headquarters.
According to the indictment, the threats were sent in May and June. Investigators believe Brodie was angered by finding out a woman he dated 14 years ago was married and pregnant.
Although Brodie was identified as a state prison inmate in Wake County search warrants last month, there were no records that matched his name and age in the state's online database.
The report didn't include comment from Brodie or his public defender.
Comments