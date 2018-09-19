GOP challenger: Dem rep ‘not a good example of a Mexican’

A Republican challenger for a U.S. House seat in Arizona that sits along the U.S. border says the district's Democratic incumbent is "not a good example of a Mexican."
The Arizona Republic reports GOP U.S. House hopeful Nick Pierson aggressively attacked veteran U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva during a televised debate Tuesday and questioned the worthiness of his ancestry.
Pierson specifically said Grijalva was "not a good example of a Mexican, he's not a good example of a Mexican American, and he's not a good example of an American."
But Pierson repeatedly stumbled when asked for details of his charges or alternative policy proposals. The Republican, who is also Mexican American, charged that Grijalva "has been drunk on the job."
Grijalva responded that his ethnicity wasn't for sale and denied he's ever been drunk while working as a congressman.
Comments