Libertarians seek to raise profile among voters in Nevada

Libertarians make up about 1 percent of Nevada's active registered voters, but the party is working to raise its profile among voters and produce inroads with Republicans and Democrats.
The Las Vegas Sun reports the party has invited local Republican and Democratic candidates to a Las Vegas mixer and makes a point to send Libertarians to Clark County school board meetings to advocate for leaner administrations and improved funding and services.
Unaffiliated and nonpartisan voters together make up more than 22 percent of the state's active registered voters.
Gregg Luckner, a Libertarian running for Nevada's 4th Congressional District, says he hopes the state's unaffiliated voters might be turned off by the major parties and instead swing his way.
Comments