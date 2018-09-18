Kavanaugh accuser ‘should not be ignored,’ says Conway

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
By
Did Trump really say this?

National Politics

Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service