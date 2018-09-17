Mexican man arrested for trying to smuggle meth into Arizona

Border Patrol agents near Yuma say a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card was caught trying to smuggle large amounts of methamphetamine.
Authorities say the arrest happened Sunday evening after a driver was held for a secondary inspection at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.
Wellton Station Border Patrol agents say a canine detected the scent of drugs.
A search of the trunk of the Chevrolet Malibu turned up 20 packages of meth.
Agents say it amounted to 32 pounds (14.5 kilograms) of meth worth nearly $97,000.
The 24-year-old driver was immediately taken into custody.
The drugs and vehicle were seized.
