Vermont agency to change emergency housing program

The Vermont Department for Children and Families plans to streamline the application process for its emergency housing program.
DCF Deputy Commissioner Sean Brown tells Vermont Public Radio the current set of rules "are very complicated." Brown says staffers spend too much time trying to determine if applicants are eligible to receive assistance. He believes the department can better serve clients if they make the process simpler.
Officials have met with regional offices to work on a new set of rules. The changes aren't expected to cost the department any money.
According to the annual legislative report, the number of people applying for emergency housing increased by nearly 20 percent. Officials say there will be more pressure on the system as the average age of people who are homeless increases.
