FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Ayanna Pressle speaks at a Massachusetts Democratic Party unity event in Boston. At right is Jay Gonzalez, winner of the Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial primary. At the annual meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus Sept. 14, black female candidates who prevailed in primaries over established incumbents said it’s time for a conversation about how the party is structured. “It is not enough to just talk about a blue wave and Democrats being in the majority,” said Pressley. “What matters is who are those Democrats? We have to have a conversation about the guts and the soul of this party.” Bill Sikes, File AP Photo

Black female Democrats call for changes in party

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK AP National Writer

September 14, 2018 10:29 PM

Insurgent Democratic women running for Congress are pushing the party to rethink its approach to politics if they retake control of Capitol Hill in the fall.

At the annual meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus Friday, black female candidates who prevailed in primaries over established incumbents said it's time for a conversation about how the party is structured.

They expressed frustration that the party is tilted against rising politicians — especially those of color — and argued that if Democrats flip the House in November, it would be the result of organization and turnout amount black voters, particularly women.

