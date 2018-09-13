University of Iowa to pay $55K to settle open meetings suit

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Bruce Harreld speaks to media after he was introduced as the new University of Iowa president during a news conference in Iowa City, Iowa. The university has agreed to pay $55,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that its 2015 presidential search violated the open meetings law. The university doesn’t admit any violations in the settlement, which was made public Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. But Iowa has agreed to abide by several transparency measures during future presidential searches. Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File David Scrivner