Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., questions witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the final stage of the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

Booker to headline Iowa Democratic banquet in October

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

September 08, 2018 02:11 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Democratic presidential prospect Cory Booker is planning to headline a state Democratic banquet in Iowa next month, raising the New Jersey senator's profile on the heels of his spotlight role in Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

A statement from the Iowa Democratic Party says Booker is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 6 event in Des Moines. Booker would be the first among the party's better-known national figures to visit the leadoff primary state this year.

Booker gained attention this week during the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by saying he was willing to release an email from Kavanaugh about racial profiling that had been kept confidential.

